Up to 50,000 An Post Money Currency card holders can’t access funds as Wirecard scandal hits Ireland

AN Post customers with prepaid Money Currency cards have been left unable to access their money after UK authorities shut down activities of scandal hit German payments company Wirecard.

There are 50,000 of the currency cards in circulation, An Post said. The company could not confirm the amount of money involved.

An Post said its Money Currency cards - marketed as an affordable way for customers to bring and use money abroad – were issued by UK based Wirecard Card Solutions Limited.

The cards cannot currently be used by customers in Ireland or abroad, until further notice.

“An Post greatly regrets this inconvenience to our customers and we are working to ascertain what impact this situation will have on customers who hold an An Post Money Currency Card. We will issue a further statement when more information becomes available,” the company said.

No other An Post products, cards or services are affected.

The currency cards have been suspended after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulators froze the British operations of Wirecard, including Wirecard Card Solutions on Friday.

The German parent company has collapsed with almost €2bn of assets unaccounted for, and the UK operations of the company are no longer allowed to dispose of any funds – even customers’ cash.

On its website the FCA said customers should contact Wirecard or their card provider directly and warned that Wirecard was not covered by the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) - which does not compensate customers of electronic money or payment services. Wirecard in the UK was obliged to hold customer funds separate from its own money, however, under the UK’s customer safeguarding rules.

