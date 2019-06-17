Irish pharmaceuticals group Uniphar is set to become the first company to float on the stock exchange in Dublin this year, with a planned listing to raise up to €150m.

Uniphar to raise up to €150m on Euronext Dublin IPO

The new shares will be listed in London and on the Euronext Dublin, the company said on Monday.

Proceeds will fund acquisitions and growth plans and will also be used to reduce debt, the company said on Monday.

Euronext Dublin, the former Irish Stock Exchange, is part of the wider Euronext Group which operates a number of exchanges including in Paris and Amsterdam.

