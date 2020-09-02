Uniphar buys the Hickeys pharmacy chain

Stock market listed pharmacy supply group Uniphar has agreed to buy the 36 strong Hickeys chain. Uniphar already has 299 pharmacy shops across the country under the Allcare and Life brands.

Hickeys is the fifth biggest independent chain in Ireland with shops in Dublin (21), Cork, Meath, Louth, Kildare and Wexford, which will continue to trade under the Hickeys brand if the deal closes. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

At the same time Uniphar is also adding significant additional wholesale capacity with a new facility in development at Annacotty in Limerick due to come on stream later this year.

The deal was announced alongside Uniphar financial results for the first half of the year. The results show trading broadly in line with expectations.

Revenue rose €71m to €871m and gross profit was up 23pc to €102m.

The group continues to expect a €5m impact from COVID-19 this year.

