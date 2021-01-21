Union seeks EU Commissioner’s assistance on Ulster Bank

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has sought help from the European Commission to prevent NatWest from closing Ulster Bank.

In a meeting yesterday afternoon, FSU secretary general John O'Connell pressed Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness to intervene to make sure all stakeholders were involved in NatWest's strategic review of Ulster Bank.

The FSU is fighting to keep the bank open and preserve the jobs of 2,800 staff, but NatWest has been making moves to potentially wind down the bank to extract its €4bn in core capital.

NatWest has appointed Goldman Sachs as strategic advisers and was reported by the Irish Times to be in discussions with private equity fund Cerberus to sell the Ulster Bank loan book.

"We want to be included before any measures are decided, and we highlighted the divergence of engagement different banks have," Mr O'Connell told the Irish Independent. "The Commissioner has an obligation to encourage best practice."

He said the meeting had been both constructive and informative, but that the Commissioner was unlikely to get involved with an individual institution.

However, he said the FSU and the Commissioner agreed about the importance of continuing to focus on improving the culture in Irish banks.

Mr O'Connell met with Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard last week for an update on NatWest's strategic review.

He said Ms Howard was unable to provide a date or a timetable for when a decision about the bank would be made. It is expected, however, that NatWest will make an announcement on or before February 19, when the UK state-backed bank announces 2020 results.

Mr O'Connell also called for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to go over the heads of NatWest's board and deal directly with UK chancellor Rishi Sunak over the plan for Ulster Bank.

Following a meeting last week with Minister of State for Financial Services Sean Fleming, Mr O'Connell said it was appropriate to engage at the government level because the UK government held a majority stake in NatWest.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the idea was unlikely to go anywhere as it was entirely a commercial matter.

The FSU has argued that winding down Ulster Bank would reduce competition in the Irish market and leave AIB and Bank of Ireland vulnerable to foreign acquisition.

