Union ‘furious’ over lack of clarity on future of Ulster Bank

Ulster Bank staff have expressed "fury and frustration" at the lack of clarity from NatWest over the future of its Irish operations, according to the Financial Services Union (FSU).

More than 500 employees of the bank attended an online meeting this afternoon as part of the union's campaign to save Ulster Bank, which is under strategic review by its owner, NatWest.

Among the options being considered is a wind-down and closure of the unprofitable bank to release billions in capital to its UK parent.

But staff haven't been told anything to date about the progress of the review, which is expected to conclude before NatWest publishes 2020 results on February 19.

"NatWest's lack of communication with staff around this strategic review is disrespectful and has caused considerable stress and uncertainty for them," said John O'Connell, FSU general secretary. "This was highly evident at today's meeting, where staff expressed fury and frustration at how they - and their customers - are being treated."

The FSU is meeting Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard tomorrow to discuss the situation. Mr O'Connell said he was seeking "clarity" about the bank's actual plans for the 4,000 employees of Ulster Bank and said it was "not a sustainable position for the bank to continue with its existing line".

The union also called on the Minister for Finance and the Central Bank to make statements about recent reports that Ulster Bank was heading for closure.

The FSU has been lobbying hard since last summer on the issue, having meetings with Finance Minister Paschal Donohue and Ireland's European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness to press its case.

However, nothing has yet come of its efforts to bring political pressure to bear on NatWest, which is majority-owned by the UK government.

All indications so far suggest that NatWest is leaning towards a wind-down scenario, which would likely take place over several years.

NatWest has reportedly retained Goldman Sachs as a strategic adviser for the review. Last year the Irish Times reported that the bank was in discussions with private equity group Cerberus about a sale of the entire Ulster Bank loan book.

Last week it was reported that PTSB had appointed Morgan Stanley to prepare a bid for Ulster Bank's SME loan book - a move that would help ease concerns that the closure of Ulster Bank would limit competition in that segment.

Online Editors