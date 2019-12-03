Unemployment steady at 4.8pc and 'could fall below 100,000 next year'
Unemployment is holding steady at a post-crash low of 4.8pc and could fall below a historic threshold of 100,000 next year, an economist has forecast.
The Central Statistics Office said today that unemployment remained at 4.8pc in November for the second straight month, with 117,800 people claiming benefits for joblessness.
Pawel Adrjan, economist at job search website Indeed, said the labour market appeared on course to reduce unemployment levels below 100,000.
“If current trends continue there is every chance of this happening in 2020,” Mr Adrjan said.
“In this tightening labour market, pressures on wage growth are being felt by employers, who will also have to look at other staff incentives like pensions, health insurance and other non-cash perks to recruit and retain top talent,” he said.
Unemployment 12 months ago stood at 5.6pc with 135,400 on the dole.
Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb noted that the CSO data had begun to categorise 110,000 people as Potential Additional Labour Force - people who either are considering work opportunities but not ready to take up a role, or are available but not seeking work. He said a further 112,000 people were in part-time roles.
“These two factors suggest we might be much further from full employment than thought,” he said.
Ireland’s work force stands at a record 2.33 million, with jobs growth strongest in financial, insurance and property activities.
Online Editors