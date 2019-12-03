Unemployment is holding steady at a post-crash low of 4.8pc and could fall below a historic threshold of 100,000 next year, an economist has forecast.

Unemployment is holding steady at a post-crash low of 4.8pc and could fall below a historic threshold of 100,000 next year, an economist has forecast.

Unemployment steady at 4.8pc and 'could fall below 100,000 next year'

The Central Statistics Office said today that unemployment remained at 4.8pc in November for the second straight month, with 117,800 people claiming benefits for joblessness.

Pawel Adrjan, economist at job search website Indeed, said the labour market appeared on course to reduce unemployment levels below 100,000.

“If current trends continue there is every chance of this happening in 2020,” Mr Adrjan said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In