Ulster Bank to come under fire from TDs over closure

Ulster Bank, Ballyconnell. The town will now be without a bank with the nearest option for locals being either in Cavan town or across the border into Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

ULSTER Bank executives are set to receive a grilling when they appear before the Oireachats Finance Committee this afternoon.

It comes after the bombshell confirmation from the British-owned bank last week that it is shutting down in this country.

The Financial Services Union has accused the bank of failing customers and putting profit head of staff well-being.

Read More

In a damning statement given to the Finance Committee, the union accused the bank of “deplorable behaviour” in the months leading up to its decision to exit the Irish banking market.

Ahead of a meeting this afternoon, the union said the bank’s actions should be addressed at the highest level of Government and by the Central Bank.

They said the bank’s owners Nat West “deliberately” decided not to engage with staff or their representative groups when they were carrying out a strategic review of their operations in Ireland.

“They deliberately decided that the mental well-being of their staff was to play second fiddle to the secrecy of the Bank. They deemed that workers and their families were irrelevant,” the union said.

“Both staff and customers can give testimony to the true culture of Ulster Bank/NatWest, one that puts pursuit of profit above all else and that believes stakeholders are not to be engaged with at any cost,” it added.

The bank and its UK parent NatWest had previously refused to appear before the committee, claiming commercial sensitivities precluded it from discussing the closure until it was confirmed on Friday.

TDs and senators are set to hear Ulster Bank boss Jane Howard defend her bank’s refusal to appear before the committee up to now.

In her opening statement, Ms Howard will insist that there will be no immediate changes for staff and no new compulsory departures this year.

“We do not intend to close any branches this year on the back of this announcement. Customers are also unaffected in the short term.”

She is set to say the bank is closing because it has been unable to generate sustainable returns over the long-term for its shareholders.

Ms Howard’s statement says Ulster Bank is now entering into an extensive consultation process with the FSU and other employee representative bodies.

“We have also scheduled a series of listening sessions with all staff and in smaller groups so that all colleagues have ample opportunity to ask questions and look for answers to their queries.”

She is to insist Ulster Bank and NatWest will work hard to minimise the impact on colleagues and customers.

The committee wrote to Ulster Bank last week urging it not to make any final decisions on its future or the future of its mortgage loan book before first speaking with members of the Oireachtas.

Committee members had threatened to recommend the urgent introduction of legislation to require that any sale of Ulster Bank assets is to another pillar bank or banks rather than vulture funds if there was no “meaningful engagement” with it.

Read More

Online Editors