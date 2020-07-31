Ulster Bank swings into financial loss as pandemic hits

Ulster Bank has reported an operating loss of €276m for the first half of the year, largely driven by impairment charges based on an anticipated spike in bad loans.

The loss for the first half is roughly equal to a net impairment charge of €278m for the period, that reflects the lender's assessment of the likely losses that will eventually flow from the pandemic.

Even ahead of any spike in arrears, the bank's income decreased to €285m for the six months from €324m in the same period last year.

New lending fell in the period, while customer savings rose. With interest rates at historic low that will further squeeze the bank's key net interest income ratio.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard said cost pressure is being worsened by the effects of the pandemic.

"While the full impact of COVID-19 is as yet unknown, there are challenging times ahead, however we remain in a strong capital and liquidity position which combined with our purpose and strong customer focus, will assist us to serve our customers well and to play an active, responsible part in the recovery of the Irish economy," she said.

Ulster Bank's losses fed into parent NatWest's pre-tax loss of £770m in the first half of the year. The UK banking group – known as RBS until this month – took an.impairment charge of £2.86bn in the first half to cover expected loan losses.

