Ulster Bank customers hit again by payment issues

ULSTER Bank has been hit again by problems processing payments.

It comes a week after some customers complained that funds in their online current accounts had disappeared and they were unable to use their debit cards.

Now transactions made using the bank’s mobile app are not appearing in the accounts of some Ulster Bank customers. The bank said it was aware of the issue and was working to rectify it.

It said that due to the European Payment Bank Holiday on Tuesday, Ulster Bank customers were unable to make payments to other Ulster Bank accounts via the mobile app for 24 hours. “Any customer that tried to make payments via the app more than once during that period may have duplicate transactions”

The spokeswoman said that if a customers’ payment to a third party was processed more than once during this period, Ulster Bank will reverse those payments. “If payments within the customers own accounts were processed more than once, these can be reversed via the app, online banking or our customer care team on 1850 424 365.”

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and no customer will be left out of pocket as a result.” Last week Ulster Bank was called on to carry out a comprehensive review of its payments systems after customers were hit by their funds disappearing from their accounts.

Experts said there appears to be huge deficiencies in how the bank operates its IT systems, and how it manages them.

The bank said the issues that led to the disappearance of money from the accounts of its customers in the past few days have been resolved.

It said action taken to resolve the issue “has been successful, and all transactions have now been posted to customers accounts”. The bank said last week’s problems arose as a result of a mistake by a staff member.

Online Editors