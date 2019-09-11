UK to review power supply after blackout

An hour-long outage on the evening of August 9 cut off 1.1m electricity customers, including homes, businesses, a hospital and Newcastle Airport, as well as causing severe disruption on the rail network.

The lightning strike and unexpected generation losses resulted in more than 1GW of supply going offline and a large drop in the frequency of electricity running through the grid.

National Grid said in its final, technical report to the regulator Ofgem there should be a review of the electricity grid system to ensure it was resilient as the scale of power generation loss - in total almost 1.7GW - exceeded normal protection standards.

