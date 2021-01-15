UK Supreme Court ruling against insurers a warning for FBD

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Friday that thousands of businesses should be insured for losses incurred due to a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

In a test case that pitched the markets regulator against major insurers, the court found that business interruption policies held by pubs and other affected businesses applied to lockdown closures.

The ruling has implications for a similar test case before the Commercial Court here in Ireland involving FBD Insurance.

The insurer was sued by four pubs - Sean's Bar in Athlone and Dublin pubs Sinnott's, Lemon & Duke, and the Leopardstown Inn - over its stance that closures due to Covid-19 were not caused by an outbreak of disease.

Judgement in that case was originally scheduled for today but was postponed pending the outcome of the UK case.

FBD has made a €30m provision to cover payouts if the company loses the case, although stock market analysts and insurance industry sources have said the amount could rise to as much as €140m.

In the UK, six of the world’s largest commercial insurers -- Hiscox, RSA, QBE, Argenta, Arch and MS Amlin -- said many business interruption policies did not cover widespread disruption after Britain’s first national lockdown last March.

But senior judges said payouts should be triggered after scrutinising 14 non-damage insurance policy clauses - which cover disease, denial of access to business premises and hybrid clauses - in a resounding victory for policyholders and the regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) took insurers to court last June in a case that has been expected to have ramifications for 370,000 policyholders, 60 insurers and billions of pounds in claims because many policies have similar wordings.

Smaller businesses, from restaurants to nightclubs and wedding planners to beauty parlours, said they faced ruin after attempts to claim compensation for business losses during the pandemic were rejected by insurers.

The test case has been closely-watched in other countries where similar battles have been brewing.

(additional reporting, Reuters)





Online Editors