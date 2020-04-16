UK Stobart Group confirms it is considering buying struggling Dublin-based Stobart Air

The UK’s Stobart Group has confirmed that it’s considering buying struggling Dublin-based Stobart Air and a related business, Propius.

The talks had been revealed by the Irish Independent this morning.

Stobart Air operates the Aer Lingus Regional service.

An acquisition of the airline would prevent the immediate crystalisation of significant liabilities Stobart Group has that are attached to Stobart Air’s aircraft leases, if Stobart Air fell into examinership here. But any deal would require the support of Aer Lingus.

Stobart Air is part of Connect Airways, which is in administration in the UK. That has left administrator EY controlling 49pc of Stobart Air. The other 51pc is owned by Stobart Air’s more than 400 staff.

Connect was established last year to facilitate the acquisition of Flybe, the UK regional carrier that collapsed in February.

Connect Airways is 30pc-owned by Stobart Group, which previously owned Stobart Air.

Virgin Travel Group, a subsidiary of Richard Branson-founded Virgin Atlantic, also has a 30pc stake in Connect, while a unit of US firm Cyrus Capital Partners owns 40pc.

If Stobart Group could buy the 49pc stake in Stobart Air from EY, it might be able to prevent the carrier from falling into examinership here.

“Stobart Group… notes the recent press speculation stating that Stobart Group is considering the acquisition of Stobart Air and Propius, from EY, the administrators of Connect Airways,” it said in a statement to the London stock exchange today.

“The company confirms that it is reviewing all options in relation to the future of Stobart Air and Propius during this unprecedented time including the possibility of acquiring the businesses from the administrators,” said Stobart Group. “A range of discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that any transaction will take place.”

It added: “The board of Stobart Group believes that Stobart Air and Propius have a viable future after Covid-19 and that by working with Aer Lingus as franchise partner it can place the business on a secure footing and manage the impact of guarantee obligations in a controlled manner.”

Stobart Group has tens of millions of dollars in liabilities for guarantees given in relation to a number of aircraft leases connected to Stobart Air.

Stobart Group said today that the liabilities include maintenance commitments, “together with certain obligations in respect of the franchise agreement with Aer Lingus and certain fuel hedge arrangements in respect of Stobart Air and cumulatively could potentially be significant”.

“These obligations remained with Stobart Group after the Connect Airways transaction as they were scheduled to run off over a period of time and it was not possible for these to be released,” it added.

Once a subsidiary of Stobart Group, Propius, engineered a sale and leaseback of eight aircraft to German firm Goal in 2017. The aircraft are used for the Aer Lingus Regional service. Lease agreements under the deal total $15.4m (€14.1m) a year and are for 10 years.

