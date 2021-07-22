UK judge says Autonomy’s Lynch should be extradited to the US to face fraud claim over $11bn sale

Tipperary born Mike Lynch should be extradited to the US to face fraud charges stemming from the $11bn sale of his Autonomy software business to Hewlett-Packard (HP), a London court has ruled. The US Department of Justice applied for extradition over allegations Autonomy’s 2011 sale price to HP was based on inflated sales data.

HP wrote down the value of its acquisition by $8.8bn just a year later.

Irish born, UK educated and based, entrepreneur Mike Lynch co-founded Autonomy in 1996 and served as its CEO.

In 2011, HP bought the business in a move that was supposed to form a central plank of the printer maker’s move into software. But within a year HP wrote off three-quarters of the value of the British company, accusing Lynch and his colleagues of financial mismanagement.

Mike Lynch, who made around $800m from his stake in the sale, has always denied any wrongdoing and has previously said HP's mismanagement was responsible for the failure of the acquisition.

HP has tried to sue Lynch, while he countersued HP in 2015, saying at the time that "HP was simply incompetent in its operation of Autonomy, and the acquisition was doomed from the very beginning."

Those cases have been delayed by the criminal investigation in the US which led to US authorities filing criminal charges in 2018 that sparked the extradition hearings in London. On foot of that Mike Lynch was arrested in February last year and has been on bail ever since, pending the outcome of the case at the London High Court.

The London court ruled on Thursday that he should be extradited to the US to face the fraud charges, with the US claiming he was "the leader of a corporate conspiracy."



