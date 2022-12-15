UK insurance group PIB expands Irish portfolio with latest acquisition

UK insurance group PIB Group has acquired insurance broker Damus Acquisitions Holdings Limited which trades as BHP Insurance.

The move marks PIB’s ninth deal in the Irish market since April 2021.

The acquisition highlights the ongoing consolidation in the Irish insurance industry as small Irish brokers are snapped up by global players.

BHP Insurance is formed of two businesses, known as BHP and Keegan, Merdith & William Insurances Ltd. The Dublin broker has 30 employees, bringing PIB’s total Irish workforce to 350.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. The sale also marks private equity firm Melior Equity Partners’ first exit from Melior Equity Partners II, a €160m fund supported by the ISIF, the EIF, Bank of Ireland and AIB.

Both businesses formerly owned by BHP will continue to trade under the existing names for the medium term, according to PIB. The management team will also remain.

They will join the Irish division of the UK group, which is led by Kilkenny broker Campion Insurance which was acquired by PIB in November 2021.

PIB, alongside Campion Insurance, said it will aim to continue its investments in the Irish market next year.

“With our specialism and dynamism we can contribute strongly to the growth of the [PIB] business in Ireland and look forward to working with Campion Insurance to benefit from their success and scale in the Irish market,” BHP managing director Martina Westphal said.

“This news further highlights our growing strength in the Irish market and also continues the strategy of developing our specialist insurance offerings for the benefit of our customers,” added Campion Insurance chief executive Jim Campion.