UK Group agrees to buy 49pc stake of Stobart Air for over €340,000

Virus hit: Stobart Air operates Aer Lingus Regional, which is all but grounded

The UK’s Stobart Group has sealed a deal to buy a 49pc stake – and effective control – of Dublin-based Stobart Air for between £300,000 and £400,000 (€343,000 and €457,000).

Struggling Stobart Air operates the Aer Lingus Regional service.

Stobart Group has bought the holding from EY, the administrators of Connect Airways, of which Stobart Air is a part.

The Irish Independent understands that Stobart Group, headed by CEO Warwick Brady, has also agreed a possible future conditional payment in the region of £5m (€5.7m) for the stake, if it can turn struggling Stobart Air around.

Stobart Group has about $100m (€92m) of liabilities connected to Stobart Air, the Irish Independent revealed this week as the company remained locked in talks to buy Stobart Air and a related leasing unit, Propius.

Stobart Air and Propius are both part of Connect Airways, in which Stobart Group has a 30pc stake, and which is in administration in the UK.

Stobart Air has also been facing the prospect of examinership here.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that Stobart Group has entered negotiations to buy the 49pc stake in Stobart Air from EY.

Buying the stake will prevent the immediate crystallisation of the huge liabilities that Stobart Group has which are related to Stobart Air.

The other 51pc of Stobart Air is still owned by its staff.

Online Editors