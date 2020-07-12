UK fast-fashion hub feels heat of Boohoo scandal

No thanks: Some of the biggest fashion chains in Ireland and the UK, including Primark, haven’t sourced clothing in Leicester for years. PHOTO: PA

In 2015, university professor Nik Hammer studied working conditions in the local garment industry in Leicester, finding the sector rife with verbal abuse, harassment and safety violations.

Prof Hammer catalogued what he called severe and widespread breaches of UK labour law in his report, detailing how most workers were paid about £3 an hour in cash and had no formal employment contracts.

Five years later, the stock meltdown of online clothing retailer Boohoo has focused new attention on labour abuses in one of the last bastions of the textile industry in high-wage Europe.

As Leicester was put back in local lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, newspapers alleged that some suppliers underpaid workers and forced them to toil in closed factories and without hand sanitiser.

At one point last week, Boohoo shares had lost more than half of their value.

And while the company, which makes Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing clothing, has recovered some of that loss, it could take a lot longer to put to rest concerns about whether its fast-fashion model, churning out "made in England" miniskirts and playsuits for less than €10, is sustainable.

"Conditions in Leicester remind me of tiny workshops I used to see in south Asia 10 to 15 years ago," said Henrietta Lake of Lake Advisory, which consults companies on creating ethical and sustainable global supply chains. "We're talking Dickensian."

Leicester has been a hub for manufacturing in Britain since the 16th century. However, low-cost manufacturing in Asia ravaged the industry in a city whose motto once was "Leicester Clothes the World."

Fast fashion and online-only retailers filled the gap, fuelling a revival.

Cranking out hundreds of new designs each week, Boohoo needs close-to-home sourcing to satisfy young customers' whims.

That has protected one of Europe's few remaining textile hubs, while even Italy and Spain struggle to keep garment industries intact.

Eager to work with local clients and stay in business, the Leicester factories helped create what Prof Hammer said is an entirely new and different industry. Instead of large, unionised firms, Leicester is now full of hundreds of tiny workshops and subcontractors. For many years, Boohoo's growth was stratospheric. Just over a week ago, its market value exceeded £5bn (€5.58bn), towering above Marks & Spencer.

Many attribute Boohoo's success to its ability to harness a network of at least 150 factories in Leicester to quickly produce items inspired from catwalks or social media within a few weeks.

Nearly 40pc of its clothing is sourced from the UK, mostly in Leicester, using a "test and repeat" model where it trials designs on its website and then ramps up the orders of items that prove popular.

Boohoo says it's helping support UK manufacturing. The local garment industry's Wild West reputation has led many bigger retailers to abandon it in search of cheaper countries.

Buying from hubs around the world means placing orders months in advance and having less flexibility.

Still, many rivals have chosen that route. New Look works with 12 factories in Leicester, down from 109 a decade ago. Asos deals with just seven factories there, accounting for 2pc of its clothing, and Dublin-headquartered Primark has not sourced clothes from Leicester in years.

Next, one of the largest clothing chains in Britain, does not source any garments from Leicester even though its head office is there.

Many retailers cut UK sourcing because of "systemic non-compliance to legal standards" in Britain's textile industry, said David Camp, chief executive of the Association of Labour Providers.

Missguided, a smaller rival to Boohoo that plans to continue sourcing from Leicester, has reduced the number of factories it uses from to 12 from 80, in an attempt to monitor working conditions more closely.

"You simply can't get your arms around 80 suppliers," said Paul Smith, Missguided's head of sourcing. "You can't visit them regularly and the level of business you give each one is relatively insignificant. So we took a decision to be more important to fewer factories and give them consistent levels of business."

Boohoo says it has found no evidence of workers receiving less than the minimum wage but has pledged to carry out an independent review led by Alison Levitt, a lawyer and former UK public prosecutor.

It has also promised to work with any official investigations.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the claims of abuses were "appalling" and called for investigations.

Industry experts say it is possible for Leicester firms to operate legally and still be an attractive manufacturing base, even if the cost of producing garments increases.

One advantage fast fashion retailers have is that by sourcing locally, they can respond to quick changes in demand, and usually avoid the need to sell unsold inventory in clearance sales. Thus, they have some room to absorb higher costs.

Though Boohoo has denied labour exploitation, the pressure to overhaul Leicester's operations as #boycottboohoo trends on social media could become too great to make cheap dresses there.

On Friday, Standard Life Aberdeen, one of the biggest shareholders in Boohoo, sold most of its shares, criticising its response so far "as inadequate in scope, timeliness and gravity".

