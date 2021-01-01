UK banks and insurers lose automatic right to do business here

The Central Bank has warned of some potential disruption for customers as UK firms lose the automatic right to provide services here.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Ed Sibley, said there may be some residual disruption to financial services in the coming days or weeks after the UK leaves the single market.

“We will continue to monitor for any potential issues arising and will work to ensure that these issues are managed on a timely basis,” he said.

Business and consumers who do business with UK regulated banks and insurers or other financial firms have been warned to check that payments can still be processed and services remain valid.

The Central Bank says UK banks, insurers and other financial firms have now lost their automatic right to do business in the European Union, following the end of the Brexit transition phase.

Trade in goods and services with the UK must now be done in accordance with the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

“While most financial services providers are well prepared for the end of the transition period, it means that UK authorised firms will no longer be able to provide financial services to Irish customers on a cross-border basis (passporting). Any customer who currently uses the services of a UK-based financial services provider, and has not yet been contacted by them, is advised to contact their provider to confirm whether they have obtained all necessary authorisations to allow them to continue to provide services to their Irish customers,” the Central Bank said.

Preparations ahead of the break with the EU include what is called a temporary run-off regime of 15 years for insurance – where firms that meet the conditions set out in legislation.

This will mean that for any customers who hold a policy with a UK service their policy can remain valid for this period.

From today Irish creditors with direct debits in place to the UK may need to provide their bank with additional information to avoid payment requests being rejected, the Central Bank said.

