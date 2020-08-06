UDG Healthcare has tapped former Elan chief financial officer Shane Cooke as its chairman, succeeding Peter Gray. Mr Cooke was with Elan until 2011, and he is also a board member of listed drug firm Alkermes, where he was previously president.

Shares in UDG jumped almost 6pc at one stage yesterday as it declared an interim dividend that had previously been suspended, and reinstated guidance.

UDG, whose CEO is Brendan McAtamney, has also completed a $37.5m (€31.5m) investment in Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing for a 25pc stake with an option to buy the remainder.

The group's Sharp division, which packages pharmaceuticals for manufacturers, performed strongly in the third quarter of UDG's financial year, it said in a trading update. It added that operating profit at the unit was "significantly ahead" of the corresponding period last year.

"Growth was achieved across all parts of the business, driven by continued strong demand, improving mix effect and operational improvements as the business adapted well to the challenges presented by the pandemic," UDG noted.

The Sharp division finalised the acquisition of a 25pc stake in Massachusetts-based Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing. UDG said the purchase further expands Sharp's capabilities into sterile fill/finish manufacturing and that it's complementary to Sharp's existing clinical trial, packaging and related services business.

UDG said in April that it was suspending its interim dividend in respect of the first half of the group's financial year.

"The board has kept this decision under review, and taking into account the group's strong liquidity position and improved trading visibility, has declared an interim dividend of 4.46 US cent per share, in line with the 2019 interim dividend," it noted.

However, it said a decision in relation to a final dividend for the current financial year will continue to be kept under review, with a further update due in November when UDG releases preliminary results.

The company had also suspended its financial guidance in April due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

"While some uncertainty remains, given the improvement in visibility across the divisions, the group is reinstating financial guidance," it said. The group expects adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year to the end of next September to be between 43 US cent and 45 US cent.

The company said third-quarter operating profit at its Ashfield unit was "well behind" the corresponding period last year.

Irish Independent