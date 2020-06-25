UCC and dozens of shareholders to split €80m from sale

The €80m sale of Cork based PrecisionBiotics is set to benefit shareholders including University College Cork (UCC), Enterprise Ireland and dozens of private investors alongside top executives at the probiotic gut health company.

Stock market listed Danish biotechnology group Novozymes is buying the Cork probiotics company for €80m to expand its business in the area of biological solutions for mouth and gut health.

Expand Close Zenflore is one of the over the counter products by PrecisionBiotics / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zenflore is one of the over the counter products by PrecisionBiotics

PrecisionBiotics was spun out from UCC in 1999. Its over the counter health products include Zenflore and Alflorex.

The company retains close ties to UCC, which holds a 5.38pc stake. Other shareholders include PrecisionBiotics’s CEO Barry Kiely who has an almost 12pc stake, its CFO Brian Barrett and his wife with an almost 22pc stake and UCC based microbiologist Liam O'Mahony with a 12.960pc shareholding.

The company’s most recent Annual Return lists 36 pages of shareholders, mostly private individuals in Ireland, but including specialist life sciences venture capital investor Seroba Bioventures Limited.

Online Editors