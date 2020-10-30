Two-thirds of borrowers lose out on €10,000 by not switching their mortgage

Mortgage holders are leaving thousands of euro on the table by failing to switch home loan providers, according to new research by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

Three in five eligible mortgages could save more than €1,000 in the first year after switching to a cheaper lender and more than €10,000 over the remaining term of the loan, the research found.

Yet fewer than 3pc of borrowers switched providers in the second half of 2019, suggesting there are significant barriers to moving easily from one lender to another.

The report’s authors found that, although switching activity among private dwelling home (PDH) borrowers had increased, the number of mortgage switchers is still low relative to the pool of those eligible.

Read More

Read More

They said the low appetite among borrowers to move to a cheaper mortgage persisted despite falling interest rates and policy initiatives designed to help switching.

Instead, eligible borrowers tended to stay with their lenders, even though 72pc could save up to one-tenth of their annual repayment costs if they moved to a cheaper provider.

The researchers found that first-time buyers and those with mortgages dating from the peak years of the housing bubble were the least likely to take advantage of better deals.

They identified the top four barriers to switching as: concerns about legal costs; consumers looking for a long-term guarantee of an interest rate advantage; a lack of knowledge; and the complexity of switching.

“The fact of the matter is all of these issues could readily be addressed," said Rachel McGovern, director of financial services at Brokers Ireland. "The substantial savings are readily quantifiable and in the last year the switching process has become much less complex to undertake."

She said many mortgage holders were unaware that most lenders have a lower interest rate for better loan-to-value ratios.

“If your home has increased in value in recent years, as most have, and you haven’t reviewed your mortgage, chances are you’re entitled to a reduced rate of interest," she said.

Irish banks have on average the third-highest mortgage interest rates in the eurozone - a legacy of the post-Celtic Tiger banking crisis - although prices have been falling in line with loose monetary policy from the European Central Bank.

"The crux of the matter for mortgage holders is [that] their bank would prefer if they didn’t switch," said Trevor Grant, chair of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors. "It is up to the Central Bank and other consumer advocates like mortgage brokers to get the message out there."

Although the research was conducted before the pandemic, the letter suggested that Covid-19 may have further dampened switching activity this year as many borrowers were likely to be under financial pressure. The research classified an eligible borrower as someone with a performing mortgage and no arrears on a variable rate mortgage or a fixed rate product with less than 12 months remaining on the term. The outstanding balance had to be at least €30,000 and the loan-to-value ratio below 90pc.

Read More

Read More

Irish Independent