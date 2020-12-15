Twitter fined €450,000 by Irish data regulator in first major tech GDPR case

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner has announced a €450,000 fine on Twitter for data breaches under GDPR.

It’s the first fine on a multinational tech firm from the Irish regulator since GDPR was introduced.

The amount of the fine was disputed among European regulators, with other countries unhappy with the scale of the sanction. However, the Irish offices says the €450,000 is an “effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure”.

The DPC’s investigation started in January of 2019 after Twitter itself notified the office of a breach, namely some private tweets being available publicly.

The Irish regulator appears to have regarded the breach itself as not especially serious, instead singling out Twitter’s lack of haste in notifying the Irish DPC about it.

“The DPC has found that Twitter infringed Article 33(1) and 33(5) of the GDPR in terms of a failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach,” the regulator’s office said.

“The DPC has imposed an administrative fine of €450,000 on Twitter as an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure.”

The fine comes a week after Facebook said that it has put aside €302m for potential regulatory fines in Europe, arising mostly from investigations by Helen Dixon’s office.

Under GDPR rules, European data regulators can fine companies up to 4pc of their annual turnover which, for large tech firms, extends to billions of euros.

The Irish Commissioner, Helen Dixon, is Twitter’s lead supervisory authority in the EU. Her office circulated a draft decision to other European data protection authorities in May, but some countries weren’t happy with it. The issue was referred as a “dispute resolution procedure” to the European Data Protection Board. On November 10th, that body said it had made its own determination and that the Irish DPC had a month to finalise and announce the decision.

The move comes ahead of the DPC’s legal showdown against Facebook in the High Court this week. In August, the social media giant took judicial review proceedings against the regulator. Facebook is hoping to quash both an inquiry and a preliminary decision from Helen Dixon’s office on the issue of personal transfers from the EU to the US. The preliminary decision would put a halt to Facebook’s transfers of the personal data of millions of EU users to the US.

