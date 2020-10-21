Tullow Oil shares shoot up 40pc after sale

Shares in Tullow Oil have shot up 40pc after it received approval from the Ugandan government to sell seea $575m stake in an oil project.

The approval means the stake sale to Total agreed in 2017 can now be finalised.

Total will pay $500m in cash on completion of the deal and a final $75m when a final investment decision on the project is made. Tullow may get further payments once production commences.

Analysts at Bank of Montreal said it will increase Tullow's liquidity to over $1bn.

"Tullow still has work to do to address its medium-term financing but we don't see a pinch point until mid-2022, meaning it has time, and in our view, options (disposals, tenders, refinancing, asset outperformance, oil price) to address any shortfall," they said.

The sale of Tullow's stake in the Lake Albert Development Project had faced repeated delays including over taxes.

“The government of Uganda and the Ugandan Revenue Authority have executed a binding tax agreement,” Tullow said on Wednesday.

The sale to Total has also been approved by the Ugandan minister of energy and mineral development.

Tullow shares rose 39pc in London, although any uplift in its Irish listed shares appears to be lagging that big spike.

