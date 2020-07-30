TUI 'don't know how many' Irish stores will be affected as they close 166 high street outlets in Ireland and UK

Tui is to close 166 high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the tour operator has announced (Peter Byrne/PA)

TUI travel said that they are unsure how many of their ten Irish outlets will be affected as they prepare to close 166 stores across Ireland and the UK.

The multinational tourism company, which is headquartered in Hannover, Germany, announced that they would be closing 166 stores because of changes in customer behaviour.

A spokesperson for the company, which is the UK’s biggest tour operator, told Independent.ie that they are unsure how many and which Irish stores will be affected by the closures.

"I don't know how many Irish stores will close. We're not giving out specifics on store because it's still with consultation," she said.

"Every store that's impacted has to go through a consultation because that's a process that we need to go through legally and we need to get that ticked off today.

"We don't know which stores are to close yet."

TUI have two stores in Cork, five in Dublin and one in each of Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford. It is unclear how many of these will be closed.

The affected stores represent around 45pc of those in Ireland and the UK with around 350 retail stores to remain.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK and Ireland, said: “We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it’s in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.

“It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions, look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty and also offer a modern customer service.”

