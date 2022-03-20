True cost of lockdowns on Irish towns is laid bare in report

The west Clare heritage town of Kilrush is brimming with potential. Frances Street – Ireland’s second-widest street after O’Connell Street in Dublin – is lined with three-storey 19th-century merchant houses. During the summer, the 120-berth marina has an inflatable aqua park for kids and a boat service running to the monastic settlement on nearby Scattery Island.

But some of the town’s handsome commercial buildings are lying idle or teetering on dereliction. Unlike Lahinch and Ennistymon further north in the county there are few cafes or bistros.

Amici Bistro shut down on Kilrush’s Moore Street (though a new restaurant is poised to open in the same location in the weeks ahead), an electrical shop shut its doors, and where there were once four convenience shops in the town centre there is now just one, according to local councillor Ian Lynch.

Indeed, by the fourth quarter of 2021, 26.2pc of Kilrush’s commercial units were vacant, the fourth-highest vacancy rate out of 80 towns analysed by the GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report, which was published earlier this month.

“Traditionally, it was a market town and the heart of it was commercial buildings,” Lynch says.

“Like many towns in rural Ireland, we’ve been a victim of depopulation and an ageing population, so we have quite a number of properties vacant. Then Covid came. It was so volatile for retail and other businesses dealing with the public that people had no security.”

Now Lynch is seeing those businesses facing fresh existential threats: inflation, driven higher by a global energy shock exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine, is eating into locals’ disposable income and pushing up costs at a time when Covid supports are being withdrawn.

“Businesses are going to be hit,” he says. “Clare County Council is planning to increase commercial rates this year. People had just started spending again. Now, with the war, people are saying: ‘Maybe there’s worse to come so I won’t spend as much money this weekend. Instead of going out on both Thursday (St Patrick’s Day) and for the rugby on Saturday, I’ll just go out for one of the days.’

“Costs are rising for businesses like building supplies stores, hardware stores and drapers, so people are looking at cheaper alternatives, like Penneys.”

The GeoDirectory report has laid bare the damage caused by Covid lockdowns and restrictions to the commercial landscape. Nationwide, the commercial vacancy rate in the last three months of 2021 reached 13.9pc, the highest level since GeoDirectory first began recording vacancy rates nine years ago.

The figures are compiled through a combination of An Post network’s delivery staff and Ordnance Survey Ireland, with both organisations having set up GeoDirectory to create and manage a database of commercial and residential buildings.

The report, which was prepared by EY, suggests locations with a high reliance on retail, wholesale, tourism, and hospitality – with many along the west coast – suffered from enforced hospitality closures as well as an acceleration in the shift to online retail, says Dara Keogh, GeoDirectory’s chief executive.

A third of Kilrush premises, for instance, are in the retail and wholesale sector – the highest proportion of all the 80 towns sampled.

“Covid has brought forward the growth of the internet and that affected the business model of some companies,” Keogh says. “The last number of months has seen high inflation and for an entrepreneur looking to enter the market, it erodes confidence.

“If you are opening a business in the retail sector, you have all these factors that didn’t exist 10 years ago, such as a new, higher level of inflation and a change in consumer behaviour. If you are going to compete against online businesses, you have to put in experiences for consumers.

“The trend for 2021 was upward for vacancy rates and you would have to imagine that with the removal of Covid supports and an increase in costs that may not be absorbed by consumers, that more businesses will be under pressure. And there are many businesses that have already stretched their reserves because of Covid, which means they are more vulnerable to new shocks.”

Before the pandemic, there was a regional imbalance in commercial vacancy rates, the GeoDirectory report pointed out. However, the economic consequences of the health emergency heightened a gap between the west and east of the country.

Indeed, the seven counties with the highest vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2021 were along the western seaboard.

One in five commercial units were vacant in Sligo, the highest of any county, and Westport in Co Mayo was the only Connacht town to record a vacancy rate below the national average – only 12.7pc of its commercial units are empty.

In the east, just 10.2pc of units are vacant in Meath, 10.4pc are empty in Wexford and 12.9pc are vacant in Dublin, though that was the capital’s highest level in five years. In north Wicklow, the affluent village of Greystones recorded a vacancy rate of only 7.9pc.

Annette Hughes, director of EY Economic Advisory, says: “It’s fair to say the commercial sector in parts of the country had its own challenges before the pandemic. We had been seeing a noticeable divide between the west and east of the country. I think it’s always been there and I’ve been doing these reports since 2013 and looking at the data twice a year.

“We invariably see many of the towns in the west and north-west figure prominently in the towns with the highest vacancy rates. Westport and Greystones are among the really attractive locations people flock to and others are not so popular and don’t attract the same number of people. Towns thrive on people spending money and businesses thrive on people spending money and on people having jobs.

“Maybe businesses are more attracted to the east of the country than to the west. There’s no doubt these high vacancy rates have to do with a lack of footfall, a lack of employment, a lack of population, and a lack of income.

“So where we see the jobs growth, we’re probably seeing it in certain parts of the country and not others. If businesses are faltering in a location, it’s not going to be an attraction for others to form a business there.”

Kilrush, for instance, benefited little from the pre-Covid economic recovery. In 2017 it was ranked as “very disadvantaged” by the Pobal HP Deprivation Index, based on 2016 census figures, with the not-for-profit noting 58pc of men and 53pc of women were unemployed and just 8.6pc of the town’s population had a third-level education.

Young people left for Australia, Canada and the US, Lynch says, though many people returned to Kilrush during the pandemic.

Between 2004 and 2014, Kilrush lost eight pubs and a total of 53 businesses, including 19 in Moore Street alone, although 42 businesses opened in the town during the same period according to figures compiled by The Clare Champion in 2014.

In addition, large retailers such as Tesco and Aldi opened on the outskirts of the town, which increased pressure on smaller retailers.

It’s been more than a half a century since journalist John Healy lamented the emigration from his home town of Charlestown in Co Mayo and the decline of rural communities in his book No One Shouted Stop (The Death of an Irish Town). The growth of out-of-town retail developments and the closure of banks and post offices meant the west of the country was seeing increases in commercial property vacancies before Covid struck.

Now, small towns and villages in the west, north-west and the Border region face “catastrophic” economic and population decline unless the trend of vacant and derelict homes and properties are reversed, according to the Northern & Western Regional Assembly, which published an analysis of the issue in January. It found there are more than 44,000 homes and commercial properties either vacant or derelict in the area.

Dublin city centre has been far from immune to the effects of Covid, suffering from both a lack of office workers and tourists. The GeoDirectory analysis of 22 streets in Dublin 1 and 2 found a commercial vacancy rate of 13pc, with rates of higher than 20pc on five streets. Dublin 2 recorded the largest year-on-year increase in vacancy, with a 3.1 percentage point increase to 16.8pc.

With the pandemic accelerating the demise of already struggling fashion chains, Grafton Street saw the departure of high-profile tenants such as Tommy Hilfiger, Topman, Monsoon and Cath Kidston. But new international retailers are increasingly moving on to the street instead, such as athleisure brand Lululemon, while Lego is opening a store there this summer that blends physical and digital experiences.

On O’Connell Street, Flannels and H&M will occupy the retail floor of the newly redeveloped Clerys Quarter.

Hughes says: “The agents are telling us that the international retailers are looking back at Dublin city again as it is a major city and has major employment and major income.

“So there are lots of opportunities for shops and the high street and anchor tenants, large chains and small retailers. The city centre will come back in time.”