Troy Studios opens Ireland's largest sound stage

Troy Studios, the Limerick film complex currently shooting a sci-fi series for Apple TV, has opened the largest purpose-built stage in the State.

The completion of its 33,000-square-foot D Stage following €13m in investment takes Troy’s overall indoor production space above 103,000 square feet - making Troy, at least temporarily, the biggest film and TV production centre in the State.

“Our studios are on a par with any in the world and will help attract new major film and TV projects to consider Ireland as a location now,” said Troy Studios chief executive Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

However Ashford, the Wicklow studio that produced History’s “Vikings”, soon could lay claim to be the largest because of its ongoing efforts to build four more sound stages each sized at 40,000 square metres.

And Titanic Studios in Belfast, the main studio and post-production facility for HBO’s eight seasons of “Game of Thrones”, still holds the crown for the largest studio on the island with 106,000 square feet of sound stages - including a two-stage facility that can be combined into a single 42,000-square-foot facility.

Ireland’s oldest studio, Ardmore in Bray, has five sound stages totalling 40,000 square feet plus a 30,000-square-foot extension studio, the Ardmore Film Factory, that opened in 2016.

It has been a story of rapid growth at Troy, which took root in a former Castletroy computer factory seven years after Dell vacated the site in 2009.

Troy Studios saw its first major production, Syfy’s “Nightflyers”, cancelled in February 2019 after one season.

But it has rebounded this year by landing an even bigger sci-fi series, “Foundation”, based on an Isaac Asimov book series and commissioned for the Apple TV streaming service. The project reportedly has a budget topping €45m and on-site employment exceeding 500.

Troy Studios says it also is close to opening a new 4,600-square-foot specialist stage for green-screen work and training.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the opening of the D Stage “will enable multiple productions to use Troy concurrently. Ultimately it will allow up to twice as many employees to work at Troy at any one time.”

