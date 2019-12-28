Troubled Nissan puts brakes on non-essential spending - sources
Nissan has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the Japanese auto maker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits.
The penny-pinching drive is in place for the rest of the financial year until March and will most likely continue into the coming business year, said sources. Managers have been told to cease unnecessary travel, sales incentives and promotional events to "conserve every yen", a source said.
Meetings that three or four people would once have travelled to, to attend in person, might now only have one Nissan representative, the sources said, while other gatherings and dinners have been cancelled altogether or replaced by video-conferencing.
The extensive spending cuts come in tandem with Nissan's decision this month to order a two-day furlough for US employees from January 2-3.
There is also an effective travel ban for staff in the United States, where sales have been particularly hard hit, one source said.
The auto maker is not facing any cash crunch.
However, Nissan has been rocked by the removal of under-fire leader Carlos Ghosn, the departure of other top executives, and strained relations with alliance partner Renault.
In April, the firm embarked on a wide-ranging turnaround plan to revive sales and boost profits, but the business outlook has worsened more than anticipated, the sources said.
The de facto freeze on non-essential spending is "increasingly a modus operandi at Nissan", a source said, adding: "The house is not on fire, but there's something smouldering."
Reuters