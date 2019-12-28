Troubled Nissan puts brakes on non-essential spending - sources

Nissan has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the Japanese auto maker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits.

Nissan has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the Japanese auto maker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits.

The penny-pinching drive is in place for the rest of the financial year until March and will most likely continue into the coming business year, said sources. Managers have been told to cease unnecessary travel, sales incentives and promotional events to "conserve every yen", a source said.

Meetings that three or four people would once have travelled to, to attend in person, might now only have one Nissan representative, the sources said, while other gatherings and dinners have been cancelled altogether or replaced by video-conferencing.

The extensive spending cuts come in tandem with Nissan's decision this month to order a two-day furlough for US employees from January 2-3.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In