Troubled Datalex to raise more cash to keep company afloat

Troubled Irish travel software firm Datalex is to raise more cash to keep it afloat, it said this morning.

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond has agreed to participate in the funding round, it confirmed. He will also procure up to $5.5m in funding to enable the group to continue trading over the remainder to the calendar year.

The company said it is in a “tight financial position”.

Datalex finally revealed the extent of its losses form 2018 after announcing earlier this year that its first-half accounts for 2018 may have been misstated. An independent review later confirmed that there had been accounting irregularities at the firm.

Releasing its annual report this morning, Datalex said that it made a $50m loss after tax in 2018.

Datalex has also said that a customer has this week terminated its contract with the firm.

“The group strong disputes the legality of this notice and confirms that it is engaged in discussions with the customer concerning resolution of this matter,” it said.

Mr Desmond, already Datalex’s biggest shareholder before he provided a €10m funding package earlier this year, now owns just under 30pc of the software firm. The funding included €4m in equity and a €6m loan.

“The group’s financial results for 2018 reflect the extent of the issues the business faced and the steps that have been taken to allow the business move forward with confidence,” said Datalex acting chairman and interim chief executive Sean Corkery this morning.

“Key to this is the ongoing financial support of our largest shareholder, Mr Dermot Desmond, who has confirmed that he will procure additional funding, subject to a number of conditions and on terms to be agreed, to meet the short-term cash flow needs of the group over the remainder of the calendar year,” Mr Corkery explained.

He added: “The directors intend to arrange an equity fundraising to raise, net of expenses, sufficient proceeds for the repayment of the company’s loans and the funding of the working capital needs of the business in 2020 and beyond.

“Mr Desmond has informed the company that he will support the equity fundraising and procure the participation of IIU Nominees in its pro rata entitlement and will also work with the company to secure underwriting of the equity fundraising,” added Mr Corkery.

“Nevertheless, we appreciate that the successful completion of an equity fundraising remains subject to significant risks,” he said.

