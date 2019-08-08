Tributes paid following death of 'inspirational' businesswoman Jennifer Taaffe

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known Irish businesswoman Jennifer Taaffe after she passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Dublin mother-of-two was the CEO and founder of iZest Marketing and won the Image Digital Businesswoman of the year award in 2018.

Last August, Jennifer (41) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family and close friends.

Entrepeneur and former model Pippa O’Connor took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Jennifer following the sad news.

“The day we didn’t want to come. Jen I’ll miss you so much. I have not words right now,” she wrote.

iZest have also released a statement following Jennifer's passing.

“The Directors, Management and all the Team, past and present, at izest Marketing are deeply saddened at the death of our Founder, Director and CEO Jenny Taaffe.

“She was an inspirational figure both professionally and personally. We will miss her smile, determination and vision.”

“Jenny, your philosophies and passion continue to influence our work every day and we look forward to continuing your vision into the future and making you and your boys very proud.”

Jennifer’s funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

Ten weeks after her diagnoses, Jennifer wrote about her courageous journey living with cancer for Image.ie.

“I was lucky that I got perspective on my situation very quickly. I was able to turn an initial terminal diagnosis into “I have some time” and was able to plan lots of things that I’ve always wanted to do,” she wrote.

“When you originally think that you may not make it out of hospital at all, to being told that you’ll get home and to be feeling well after treatment, means that you are grateful for every minute and every day you have.

“I also looked at the other positive - I had time to plan things and make decisions with my husband. I am very aware that this is not something that everyone gets.

“... So, when your next adversity hits, you need to decide, will you be the victim or the survivor no matter what the circumstances? I know where I stand.”

Online Editors