Trade disruption from Brexit inevitable says Barnier

Trade disruption is a consequence of Brexit and can’t be helped, Michel Barnier has said. The lead negotiator on the EU’s withdrawal and trade deals with the UK told an event on Thursday that “it can’t be business as usual” for hauliers, retailers or fisheries. “The changes are linked mechanically, automatically to the Brexit and the fact that the UK decided unilaterally to leave the Union,” Mr Barnier told a virtual awards ceremony hosted by European Movement Ireland (EMI). “Brexit means Brexit.” Northern Irish and Irish hauliers have asked for a temporary opt-out on EU customs declarations and physical checks while they get used to the new systems.

While the main problem is a failure of UK exporters to fill in paperwork properly, hauliers say delays at Irish ports are making their business unprofitable.



Dublin Port said this week it was stopping around 20pc of consignments for physical checks, which hauliers say is too high to keep supermarket shelves fully stocked.



“The point is not about any kind of derogations vis-à-vis EU rules,” Mr Barnier said. “We have to implement carefully, precisely, objectively these two treaties.”



Mr Barnier was awarded EMI’s ‘European of the Year’ award, the first time in 30 years that it has been awarded to a non-Irish person.



Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Barnier had “come to represent, for so many of us here in Ireland, all that is best about the EU”.



Ireland’s attitude to Mr Barnier contrasts starkly with his treatment in the UK.



The Daily Express newspaper this week accused the EU of “Brexit persecution” after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen appointed him as a special adviser on the trade and exit deals.



It comes on the heels of a diplomatic row over the status of the EU’s ambassador to London, who will not be offered the same privileges as national envoys.



Mr Barnier said he hopes the EU and UK can find a “clever solution” to spat.



“I know the spin - and sometimes more than the spin - of UK authorities, speaking about about the EU like international organisations,” Mr Barnier said. “But we are not an international organisation as the others. We are the Union and the UK took part in this union for, more or less, 47, 48 years.”

