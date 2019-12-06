Tony O’Reilly Jnr resigns as Providence Resources chief

Tony O’Reilly Jnr has resigned as chief executive of Providence Resources as the energy exploration firm struggles for survival.

Providence holds stakes in exploration assets off the coast of Ireland, particularly the Barryroe site off the Cork coast.

But its would-be partner, Chinese firm APEC Energy Enterprises, did not deliver $9m (€8m) in finance over the summer as Mr O’Reilly’s firm had expected.

Providence responded by making most of its staff redundant and pruning its executive board and, at the end of September, issuing $3.76m (€3.5m) in new shares.

In a statement, Providence this morning said Mr O’Reilly “has stepped down from the position of chief executive officer of the company and has resigned from the board and all subsidiaries with immediate effect”.

Mr O’Reilly said in a prepared statement: “After more than two decades with Providence, it is time for me to pursue new opportunities.

"I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved over the years and the key role that our collective team efforts at Providence have played in establishing interest in Ireland's offshore arena.

"I wish all stakeholders in Providence every success in the years ahead, particularly with the Barryroe project.”

The firm said it has begun the search for a successor, and chairman Pat Plunkett would handle executive matters in the interim. He said Mr O’Reilly “leaves by mutual and amicable agreement”.

Mr Plunkett said. “Since the foundation of the company, Tony has been the main driver behind the development of the business and has been passionate in promoting the company’s role in oil and gas exploration in the Irish offshore sector.

“Over the years, Tony led the company into partnerships with some of the world’s leading energy companies including ExxonMobil, Eni, Chevron, Repsol, Petronas and Total.

"A major milestone during his tenure at Providence was the successful drilling and testing of Barryroe located in the North Celtic Sea Basin, which has provided the company with a world-class development asset [and] which is capable of providing significant shareholder value in the coming years,” he added.

