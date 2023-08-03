TikTok to learn whether sanctions will be imposed by Irish regulator on use of kids’ data

A decision on whether the social media giant did enough to protect kids has been made by a European oversight body and relayed to the Irish Data Protection Commissioner.

TikTok will soon find out whether it is adjudged to have a violated EU privacy rules on protecting children’s data.

A longstanding investigation by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner into the social media giant’s handling of children’s data, and particularly whether TikTok has done enough to make sure that under-13s cannot easily use it, will finally come to an end in the coming weeks.

The Irish authority concluded its draft decision on the issue last year, but faced objections from other European data protection agencies.

Following EU rules, it referred the issue for adjudication to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), which has now reached an undisclosed decision.

“The objections concerned, among other things, whether there had been an infringement of data protection by design and default with regard to age verification, and whether there had been an infringement of the principle of fairness with regard to certain design practices,” the EDPB said in a statement today.

“The binding decision addresses legal questions arising from objections to the draft decision of the Irish DPA as lead supervisory authority regarding TikTok.”

The original inquiry was into the processing by TikTok of personal data of registered TikTok users between the ages of 13 and 17, as well as certain issues regarding TikTok’s processing of personal data of children under the age of 13.

The EDPB process kicked in when no consensus was reached on the objections lodged by other EU data protection authorities.

Having made its decision, Helen Dixon’s office now has one month to inform TikTok of any possible sanctions against it.

A spokesperson for the Irish regulator said that it could not yet comment on the decision.

“We have one month to adopt the EDPB's binding decision and will publish details then,” the spokesperson said.

Ireland is TikTok’s main European regulator because of Dublin being the company’s headquarters. TikTok is also under investigation by the Irish regulator around what levels of personal data transfers have taken place between the EU and China.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company, ByteDance.

Earlier this year, the Irish Data Protection Commission fined Meta €1.2bn in the largest ever GDPR sanction.

TikTok also ran into controversy here when a a report by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that the social media app may present a cybersecurity risk and should not be present on Irish government-issued devices.

However, the NCSC stopped short of calling for a ban on the platform, saying that the advice was a precautionary measure.