TikTok reels in St Patrick’s Festival as lead sponsor

Two women in clover patterned face masks near the Temple bar in Dublin, on St Patrick's Day 2020. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

TikTok is to be the lead sponsor of this year's St Patrick's Festival with a contribution of €500,000.

The money will support the festival's 'Solas' lights programme as well as local artists and live events.

The move comes as TikTok intensifies its search for a permanent office in Dublin. In 2020, it declared Ireland to be its European headquarters, a regulatory status recently confirmed by the Data Protection Commissioner. It is currently hiring hundreds of people here.

“The €500,000 funding from TikTok is huge and will be a real boost,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar.

The festival, from March 12th to 17th, will include “a festival of illumination” that will see “light installations and artistic performances captured at iconic locations” across Ireland.

Separately, TikTok is setting up a new European ‘safety council’ in Dublin as the service popular with under-13s faces continued criticism over the safety of kids using its platform. Earlier this year, an Italian 10-year-old died of asphyxiation after taking part in a TikTok ‘blackout’ challenge.

The new safety council will include SpunOut.ie leader Ian Power as well as several European safety and academic experts.

“The range of challenges young people face online continues to evolve and we are learning more and more about their experiences and best practices in online safety every day,” said Ian Power. “TikTok has taken a proactive approach in making their platform a safer place for creators and users and I'm looking forward to working with colleagues on the European Safety Advisory Council to support TikTok to continue this important work.”

