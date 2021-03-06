Three senior figures resign from Davy after Central Bank €4.1m fine

Three senior Davy figures have resigned from the financial services firm days after the Central Bank issued it with a €4.13m fine.

CEO Brian McKiernan, deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle will leave the company immediately.

On Tuesday, Davy Group was hit with the record fine from the Central Bank over conflicts of interest relating to a bond deal in 2014. The fine is widely understood to relate to a deal in which businessman Patrick Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings Ltd sold Anglo Irish Bank bonds via Davy at a steep discount in order to settle a debt – without knowing the buyers were 16 Davy employees who went on to sell the assets at a profit.

In a statement today that company said: “The Board of J&E Davy has today accepted the resignation of Brian McKiernan as CEO and as a Board Director of the firm. The Board has also accepted the resignations of Kyran McLaughlin from his role as a non-executive Director and of Barry Nangle from his executive role as Head of Bonds at Davy.

“All three offered to step down subsequent to the recent Settlement Agreement between Davy and the Central Bank of Ireland in respect of its investigation into a bond transaction that occurred in 2014. These resignations have been accepted and take effect immediately.”

Read More

“As outlined earlier this week, Davy deeply regrets the shortcomings that emerged from the Central Bank of Ireland’s investigation and apologises unreservedly and unequivocally that these failures occurred.

John Corrigan, Chairman J&E Davy said: “In accepting their resignations, I acknowledge their substantial contribution to the development of the company over many years.

“As we reflect on the Central Bank investigation our priority now is to restore trust in the integrity and robustness of our control environment and culture, and to ensure we provide our clients with the standard of service and protection that I know our people are committed to.”

Bernard Byrne, deputy CEO of Davy has been appointed Interim CEO. This appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The company said that following the resignations announced today the Davy Board would comprise entirely of directors who joined the Board after the 2014 transaction, a majority of whom are independent non-executive directors. Board consideration of the findings of the Central Bank Investigation is ongoing.

Mr McKiernan said in a statement: “I have today informed the Board of J&E Davy of my resignation as CEO and director of the company. I regret my role in a transaction in 2014 and I am very sorry for the hurt that it has caused to the reputation of Davy and its people. I have decided to stand down from my role as my continued presence in light of the extended commentary on those events is damaging for the company and my colleagues.

“I have had 30 great years at Davy. In that time, I have had the privilege to work with and enjoy the support of wonderful clients. I am very proud of the Company, the people and the great work that they do for clients.

Mr McKiernan said he would not be making any further comment.

Mr McLaughlin said: “This morning I spoke with the Chairman of J+E Davy to confirm that I am bringing forward my planned full retirement from the company next year and am now retiring from my role as non-executive Deputy Chairman of the company with immediate effect.

Having previously stepped back from a full-time role in 2018 this will bring a close to my long association with Davy in an executive or leadership capacity.”

Since the Central Bank fine was issued, Davy has faced increasing scrutiny over the deal.

A number of its clients had commented on the Central Bank’s findings.

“We are disappointed by Davy’s breach of its MifID obligations and falling short of the standards expected,” a Bank of Ireland spokesperson said in a statement last week. “We have been in contact with Davy to understand how the failures are being addressed. We have also sought assurances that the Central Bank of Ireland’s findings do not impact any aspect of Davy’s role as corporate broker to Bank of Ireland.”

Permanent TSB noted the seriousness of the Central Bank’s findings last week.

And the NTMA, which manages government borrowing including appointing dealers and managers for billions of euro in bond deals said last week: “The NTMA notes the very serious findings by the Central Bank in this matter. The NTMA is monitoring the situation closely and awaits the company’s response to the Central Bank findings.”

Read More

Online Editors