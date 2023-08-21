Three quarters want a nine-day working fortnight

Over half of Irish workers say they would change jobs for a ‘more compressed’ work schedule, according a Hays survey

Three-quarters of Irish professionals would consider changing jobs in exchange for a nine-day working fortnight, a new study has found.

The survey, from recruitment firm Hays Ireland, also claims that 51pc would look at moving company in return for a “compressed schedule”.

The study, which polled almost 1,600 employers and employees between April and May, also found there is still uncertainty over the degree of flexibility workers will be offered in the future.

It found more than half, or some 56pc of employers polled, anticipate that their staff will be required back in the office more frequently in the next 12 months.

Some 34pc of businesses said they expected in-office requirements for workers to remain unchanged, while just 10pc said their staff will be required less in the office.

Maureen Lynch, the managing director at Hays Ireland, said the findings show there are still difficulties with implementing a four-day week, something which has gained increasing attention in recent years.

“The concept of a four-day working week has gained momentum in the last 12 months,” she said.

“The latest iteration of this concept is the nine-day working fortnight, which would allow employees to take off every second Friday.

Ms Lynch said this would be “an exciting prospect for many professionals” and may be more “palatable” to employers than a four-day week.

“However, our research suggests employers and employees are still grappling with what this would look like in practice, and which sectors would be most suited to this new way of working,” she said.

“Either way, it is positive that these questions are being asked and that old ways of working are now being challenged.”

In May, the Four Day Week Ireland campaign launched a second four-day week pilot programme in conjunction with Four Day Week Global.

The trial was based on the ‘100-80-100 model’ where workers get 100pc of their pay, for 80pc of the time, in exchange for a commitment to delivering 100pc of output.

Last year, 12 Irish companies completed the programme, with none returning to five days post-trial.

On a scale of 1-10, from very negative to very positive, the companies’ average rating for the trial was 9.2.

Results from a UK pilot programme of over 60 firms and 3,500 workers found 71pc of staff felt less ‘burned out’ while working a four-day week, and 39pc said they were less stressed.