Three on the market: Dublin houses at just under €1m

A choicre of three impressive Dublin properties which come to the market at just under €1million.

196 Butterfield Ave, D14

€995k Sherry Fitzgerald Templeogue, (01) 4951111

Last sold in 2014 for €760,000, Liscarney House is back on the market having had a full renovation, including an energy-efficiency upgrade to B3, but still has authentic features, including sash windows and fireplaces. It's 2,179 sq ft on two floors, with four bedrooms (two ensuite) upstairs. The ground floor has two open-plan reception rooms and a kitchen at the back with doors to a paved south-facing garden.

9 St Catherine’s Road, Glenageary

€990k DNG Dun Laoghaire, (01) 2301616

9 St Catherine's Rd

Twitter

Email

9 St Catherine's Rd

Just three minutes' walk from Glenageary Dart Station, No9 St Catherine's Road measures 1,733 sq ft and there's plenty of scope to extend into the grounds. It has both a side garden and an 80ft south-facing back garden with shrubs, vegetables and a pond. Inside, there are three bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite) and two reception rooms downstairs, along with a garden room extension off the kitchen, a separate utility and garage.

60 Bushy Park Rd, Dublin 6

€995k Sherry Fitzgerald Terenure, (01) 4907433

60 Bushy Park Rd

Twitter

Email

60 Bushy Park Rd

Out the back of No60 Bushy Park Road is a lovely garden with flowers and mature trees. The family room linked to the front reception room has doors to the garden, as does the kitchen off the dining room. The first floor has four bedrooms and there are another two rooms plus shower in the attic. The house is 1,880 sq ft and needs a little modernising, and you can carve more living space out of the integral garage.

