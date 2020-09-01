Thousands of pubs will default on mortgage payments - LVA chief

Thousands of closed pubs will default on their mortgage payments, the Licensed Vintners Association chief has warned.

Donall O’Keeffe said the six-month repayment holidays provided by retail banks in late March are about to expire.

“The banks have informed us that further breaks can’t be provided. With these pubs being unable to trade, effectively the Government and NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) are driving them into mortgage default,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

He criticised last week’s Government plan to provide €16m in extra supports for closed pubs and nightclubs as “a hollow gesture”. That package offers up to €1,600 grants and waives charges for liquor licence renewals.

Donall O'Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA. Picture: Andres Poveda

Donall O'Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA. Picture: Andres Poveda

Mr O'Keeffe dismissed this as equating to just €64 a week extra for pubs that have been closed for the past 25 weeks.

The inability of most to open their doors and trade, he said, would “drive thousands of pubs across the country into mortgage default”.

Pubs that serve substantial meals were permitted to reopen at the end of June, but the reopening date for ‘wet’ pubs that serve only drinks has been postponed three times, most recently at the end of August.

Professor Philip Nolan, who leads NPHET’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today that restrictions on indoor gatherings were likely to run through the winter.

“If and when pubs reopen, we’re going to have to go to the pub in small groups and each of our small groups are going to have to remain separate,” Prof Nolan said.

Mr O’Keeffe, who represents more than 600 Dublin-area pubs, countered: “Every action the Government is taking is driving the pub industry into the ground. They have given the industry next to no support and, possibly even worse, they have taken away all hope for the pubs still closed.”

