Thousands of aviation jobs could be permanently lost – union

No-fly zone: The departure gates at Dublin Airport as passenger numbers remain low under Covid travel restrictions

Thousands of jobs dependent on aviation here could be lost permanently unless the Government acts to support the sector through a second summer of inactivity caused by Covid-related travel restrictions, according to trade union Fórsa.

And it told an Oireachtas transport committee hearing that the sector’s workers are under severe financial strain with mortgage and other debts that are piling up and destined to be a burden for years.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) told the committee yesterday that airlines need direct State aid to survive after depleting cash reserves last year.

In a bleak assessment of the sector as it nears the anniversary of the country’s first lockdown, Fórsa official Ashley Connolly told committee members that with no early end to flight restrictions in sight, thousands of aviation jobs remain at risk unless the Government acts.

“While the industry and its staff have benefitted from State wage supports, Ireland continues to lack a European-style joined-up Government approach to underpin jobs in the sector, protect aviation infrastructure, and ensure the survival of a viable post-pandemic industry,” she said.

“This runs the risk that Irish aviation will be left behin d when the rest of the world moves on, with potentially devastating implications for the national economy and employment in aviation and the sectors an d communities that depend on it.”

She told the committee that it’s almost certain that aviation will be among the last industries to emerge from the crisis.

Ms Connolly said Fórsa wants the Central Bank to adopt guidelines from the European Banking Authority for the extension of mortgage payment breaks in 2021.

“The European guidelines do not currently apply in Ireland, where the application process is slow and onerous,” she told the committee.

“After 11 months of income reductions, and no early sight of recovery, this is placing avoidable strain on workers.”

IALPA president Evan Cullen told the committee that more airlines are facing collapse as the Covid crisis continues.

“The loss of a second consecutive summer season – coming after an entire year of practically zero revenue – will prove fatal for airlines that have already decimated their cash reserves,” he told the committee.

He said that if international travel has to be suppressed into the future, then “significant financial support” for Irish airlines is required.

Online Editors