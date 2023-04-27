This Working Life: ‘This isn’t lucrative, you don’t make profit at this game. It’s for the love of it’

Shihan Liam Gorman talks to Mary McCarthy about a journey from nighclubs to karate and the Irish Shotokan academy in Tullamore which he owns

Liam Gorman says ‘most nights I love it and can’t wait to get into class’ ​

Mary McCarthy

I did not like school and left at 16 in 1984. I had started working in nightclubs and I just wanted to get out and earn money. I was having a great time at Spiders nightclub in Tullamore, long since closed. I started in the cloakroom, then did lights and DJing.