This Working Life: 'I had nightmares when gyms were shut - now we're in the optimistic stage' - Ciara Lefroy, Managing Director, Iconic Health Clubs

 

Mary McCarthy

Passion

Growing up I was massively into horses, and we kept some at Kilternan, but I didn't get the points for veterinary, or into the Army Equitation School, so I did a computer science course but dropped out after three months.

I spent five enjoyable years at American Express, but it was when I moved to Australia for a year in 2000, where I caught the fitness bug, that I first knew what I wanted to do. Seeing the joggers on Bondi Beach made me think perhaps I could do that and when I joined a fun gym I found exercise did not have to be a chore.