Eliminating negative thinking and having belief in your own dreams and talents is crucial for success, according to world-famous psychologist Dr Bob Rotella.

'This is your life, what are you going to do with it?' - renowned psychologist Bob Rotella on how to eliminate negative thinking

Speaking at the Pendulum Summit at the Convention Centre in Dublin today Dr Rotella, who has worked with Irish golfer Padraig Harrington, gave a talk called "Good is the Enemy of Great".

"All I mean by that, is that many of you decide that good is good enough for you, or is acceptable for you or is enough for you - you've given up the chance of ever being great at whatever it is that you do." "What I am constantly talking to people about is the fact that, you are what you think about yourself, and you'll often end up becoming what you think about yourself, so you've really got to pay a lot of attention to how you think about yourself, " he said.

"Somehow, as we go through school, we don't get taught much about that. Why they don't teach this stuff at every level of our schooling is beyond me," the expert said. "The point is, this is your life, and what are you going to do with it?"

Dr Bob Rotella speaking at the Pendulum Summit 2018 at the Convention Center .

He said "ultimately you have to take a lot of pride in doing something other people refuse to do." In other words, there are things other people could do, can do, are able to do, but choose not to because it is too hard, said Dr Rotella.

"If you want to be exceptional, you have to be constantly looking at 'how can I separate myself from everybody else in the world who does what I do. You basically have to spend your life looking at possibilities instead of probabilities," he said. He said he was talking about people creating a vision for their own life. He said that many people say 'aren't I supposed to be realistic with my goals with my ambition, with my accomplishments?"

Dr Rotella said that every one of us start off the same, born to a mother, born some place. Then there comes a choice, what to dream about for life.

"Are you really going to spend your life going for your dreams or are you going to give up on your dreams? Or are you going to get up every day and give it all you got? "If you want to do something special you have to be amazing optimist. Somehow you create this feeling inside yourself. You have to create a feeling that you have got something special in you.

"You have to feel like you are deserving of doing some really cool stuff in life. You have to feel like you take advantages of opportunities when they are around you or fall in your lap. "The greatest thing about being a human being is we are born with a free will. You get to choose every minute of every day how you are going to think about youself."

He said that at ultimately at retirement the goal is to be able to say that you got up every day of your life in your career, you gave it everything you had, and you found out what you needed to do with the talent that you had.

