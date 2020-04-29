'There has been such a monumental shock - and we don't know when it's going to end'

When we do eventually emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, we will do so into a new world, not only of work but of the way in which business, society and government interact with each other.

Never has there been so much uncertainty, so many unknowns.

Brendan Hanratty, the managing director of corporate finance at Duff & Phelps, is used to dealing with unknowns, having decided in 2011 to change career path after 12 years working in the banking sector.

He moved into the area of corporate restructuring and started working for RSM Farrell Grant Sparks, which then sold its restructuring and insolvency division to Duff & Phelps in 2014.

The Dundalk native credits hard work for getting him through the initial difficult stages of the change in direction.

"It was daunting, the first six-12 months were really difficult, I just had to work really hard and put in long hours," the Queen's University graduate says.

He was fortunate in that a lot of the skillset which he picked up in the bank translated in the new role.

"The understanding of financials, debt structures, the legal framework for a lot of it. I had some core building blocks that were there."

However, the sports enthusiast says that in any job, a lot of the skills that differentiate a person "are harder to learn, that comes with experience and time".

"Graft will get you the core building blocks, but the things you probably need to be good at your job and successful are often a bit more intangible," he says in his distinctive Louth accent.

While the new role was a "baptism of fire", he was placed on big projects with "very good people… that's what you want".

Hanratty's rise up the ranks in Ireland has been relatively quick with the company. Having joined as a manager, after six months he was promoted to senior manager, he was then made a director five years ago and in 2019 became managing director of corporate finance.

Duff & Phelps provides a number of services including advice on governance and risk, corporate finance, compliance and regulatory consulting, and valuations. It works with companies across a wide range of sectors.

According to Hanratty, it is "difficult" to compare the company to the big four accounting and consulting groups of Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG.

"But I think there is merit [in being specialised], that's certainly how we see it," he says.

The culture with Duff & Phelps is "very much on our independence in terms of how we go at assignments, so we take a view that we are very stringent around risk finance. In Dublin we have six key areas, in any of those we make sure we operate at a top level," he says.

Our conversation takes place during what is one of the most difficult and uncertain times to ever face businesses here, with more than half-a-million people receiving income support payments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The huge economic and social upheaval comes a short-time after the country reached full employment. As Hanratty puts it, "the world has changed utterly".

"If, seven, eight weeks ago, you described to someone the situation we are all working and living in it would have been hard to fathom, even as we saw the problem emerge," he says.

The changes have resulted in huge parts of the economy going into hibernation, with revenues in sectors such as retail and hospitality dropping almost to zero.

"That has been such a monumental short-term shock and we don't know when it is going to end," he says.

Given Ireland's standing as a small, open economy, some of the country's recovery will be conditional on external factors.

"At lot will be very dependent on how the United States bounces back, but [coronavirus] seems to be accelerating there. First and foremost this is a health crisis but no one has seen economies impacted in this way so sharply before," Hanratty - who like thousands of others is working from home - says.

A V-shaped economic recovery is, he thinks, "probably an optimistic outcome".

"Economies and business are going to take time to wind back up. It is very difficult to see what will come out of it."

The amount of unknowns facing the country are numerous, Hanratty thinks. A lot of things cannot be figured out just yet.

"How is this shutdown going to impact everybody's behaviour, how quickly can businesses ramp back up, can they get their supply? Is their customer base there? If you run a pub, restaurant, will people come back? Nobody knows, but the longer it goes on we can speculate that people's patterns will change as they get used to a new normal," Hanratty says.

Similarly, he feels attitudes around working from home are changing as the lockdown stemming from the pandemic continues.

"If you had asked everyone a few days into this, when they first started working from home, people were comfortable enough with it and enjoying it. But the longer it goes on you can have issues with isolation and so on, so we don't know."

At the other end of the scale, Hanratty thinks employers might start to push more for flexible working.

"Rent is a huge cost, maybe you decide you only now need 80pc of your office space and have more working from home."

With so much uncertainty, the one thing Hanratty is convinced of is the need for intervention in the economy.

"We don't know when [the lockdown] will end, but when it does, it is going to take huge effort through government and international intervention, as well as businesses really focusing themselves to come back from it," he says, adding that economic life post Covid-19 is "going to be a massive challenge for people in most walks of life".

"Businesses will have to get through the short-term pain, manage cash flow and then re-look at their businesses, their cost base, balance sheet and see how they bring that forward," he says.

In addition, any recovery will "require a large-scale stimulus for businesses to come back".

Along with hospitality and tourism, business conferences are an obvious area of the economy that will be hit, according to Hanratty.

"The business conference industry won't exist for this year, and it depends how well it comes back in 2021. There is no precursor to this to indicate what might happen," he says.

For businesses that are in difficulty, there are options out there, something he is very familiar with in his current role.

"We are looking at this very closely. So many businesses are challenged now, the indications from the banks so far are good, they will look at longer-term planning around forbearance," he says.

"You have the Strategic Banking Corporation looking at funding packages, the likes of Enterprise Ireland looking at supporting businesses as well, as that will all be needed, but the nature of this problem [means] this is everybody's problem, everybody is going to have to buy into solutions.

"Some companies may have to rely on the legal frameworks like schemes of arrangement, potentially like examinerships to keep the business viable if they just can't negotiate with their clients," he says.

Such schemes, Hanratty feels, probably have not been heavily used in the past.

"Examinerships in particular you may see more of. And there will have to be understanding from banks, creditors that businesses just won't be able to sustain some of the debts that have accumulated through this period.

"It is going to be a much more widespread solution that is required."

Now finding himself working from the home office, with a five, three and two-year-old ready for lunch-break chats, Hanratty concludes saying that "everybody's priorities have changed massively in the past eight weeks".