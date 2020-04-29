| 5.6°C Dublin

'There has been such a monumental shock - and we don't know when it's going to end'

Brendan Hanratty, Managing director, Corporate Finance, Duff & Phelps

Opportunity: Brendan Hanratty, of Duff & Phelps. Photo: Owen Breslin

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

When we do eventually emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, we will do so into a new world, not only of work but of the way in which business, society and government interact with each other.

Never has there been so much uncertainty, so many unknowns.

Brendan Hanratty, the managing director of corporate finance at Duff & Phelps, is used to dealing with unknowns, having decided in 2011 to change career path after 12 years working in the banking sector.