The week ahead in business

THE summer lull is truly over as things begin to crank up for the final few months of the year.

Economic data this week from countries including the United States and the UK will provide further evidence of how they’re performing.

Despite inflationary pressures in the UK, there are signs that the pace of its economic recovery may be slowing. There’ll be data this week on the UK’s retail sales, jobs and inflation.

In Ireland, the Central Statistics Office releases the Residential Property Index on Wednesday, while aviation statistics are published by the agency on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Ryanair holds its annual general meeting at its headquarters near Dublin Airport.

It comes after the airline reported that its passenger traffic in August rose to 11.1 million, and that its load factor – or percentage of available seats sold – hit 82pc. On Friday, Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf gives the keynote address at the Dublin Economic Workshop.

The workshop, held online this year, will run all week and hear from a variety of speakers from Irish and international agencies.