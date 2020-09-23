| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The saga of IAWS straddles the worlds of high finance and practical agriculture


Growth: Philip Lynch expanded IAWS&rsquo; business by acquiring Bolands. Photo: Jason Clarke Expand

Close

Growth: Philip Lynch expanded IAWS&rsquo; business by acquiring Bolands. Photo: Jason Clarke

Growth: Philip Lynch expanded IAWS’ business by acquiring Bolands. Photo: Jason Clarke

Growth: Philip Lynch expanded IAWS’ business by acquiring Bolands. Photo: Jason Clarke

Dan White Email

For over a century, the Irish Agricultural Wholesale Society (IAWS) and its corporate offshoots have straddled everything from the mundane practicalities of agriculture to the dizzy wins and losses of high finance.

Since the 1990s, IAWS' three spin-offs - Aryzta, One51 and Origin - turbo-charged by stock market investment, have gone on to create, and in some cases blow, vast fortunes.

Since its foundation 123 years ago these companies have played a key role in the development of modern Irish agriculture, and the Irish economy as a whole.