| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The rumble of Russian tanks is heard far away in rural Co Clare

Richard Curran

Russian T-72B3 tanks last week in the Rostov region of Russia near the Ukraine border. Picture by Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters Expand
It must be a little unnerving to be so offside with a UK minister – even if that minister is Michael Gove Expand
An Post chief executive David McRedmond Expand

Close

Russian T-72B3 tanks last week in the Rostov region of Russia near the Ukraine border. Picture by Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters

Russian T-72B3 tanks last week in the Rostov region of Russia near the Ukraine border. Picture by Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters

It must be a little unnerving to be so offside with a UK minister – even if that minister is Michael Gove

It must be a little unnerving to be so offside with a UK minister – even if that minister is Michael Gove

An Post chief executive David McRedmond

An Post chief executive David McRedmond

/

Russian T-72B3 tanks last week in the Rostov region of Russia near the Ukraine border. Picture by Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters

Russian tanks and 100,000 soldiers on the borders of Ukraine are causing consternation 3,760km away in Ireland. Old debates about our neutrality and our foreign policy are back on the airwaves.

But the Russian/Ukraine tensions have raked over another sensitive issue back here – coal.

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy