The rumble of Russian tanks is heard far away in rural Co Clare

Russian tanks and 100,000 soldiers on the borders of Ukraine are causing consternation 3,760km away in Ireland. Old debates about our neutrality and our foreign policy are back on the airwaves.

But the Russian/Ukraine tensions have raked over another sensitive issue back here – coal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the other day that, in the event of a military incursion by Vladimir Putin’s army into Ukraine, sanctions between the EU and Russia could threaten our energy security.

Surprisingly, Coveney didn’t emphasise the impact such sanctions could have on European – and ultimately Irish – gas prices.

Instead he mentioned how the Moneypoint power station in Co Clare has been importing coal from Russia.

This is a sensitive issue, especially given that recent pinches on the national power grid have meant a return to greater levels of fossil-fuelled power generation – at a time when we are supposed to be going all sustainable.

But there is another sensitivity around Russian coal at Moneypoint. If the ESB cannot buy Russian coal for the plant, where will they buy it?

In the past, vast amounts of coal were imported from Colombia. The ESB bought much of it from a highly controversial coal mine called Cerrejón. Allegations of human rights breaches at the mine went on for years, and Christian Aid lodged a formal complaint against the ESB with the OECD last year – because it had purchased so much coal from the mine between 2001 and 2018.

The ESB said it stopped buying from Cerrejón in 2018 and also said that visits to the large open-cast mine by senior ESB managers in the past included meetings with workers, community leaders and trade-union officials. And the ESB concluded that the company was “committed to remaining vigilant on all of the issues”.

These issues centred around violence, intimidation, displacement of indigenous peoples, and environmental damage.

Colombia is still a major supplier of coal to Ireland, but Moneypont isn’t buying any from this mine. So it was interesting to see there had been a shift towards Russia instead – not exactly a bastion of open democracy or a beacon of human rights.

In 2019 Ireland imported 145,000 tonnes of coal from Colombia. In 2014 around 78pc of Ireland’s 1.3m tonnes of imported coal came from there.

Figures for Russian coal imports are not available for 2021 – but in the year from January to November 2021, overall imports of goods from Russia amounted to €531m, compared to around €385m for all of 2019.

Power generation at Moneypoint has fallen in recent years with the development of renewables, but it could play a more important short-term role as pressure on the grid continues to grow through population increases, industrial development, electric vehicles – and of course data centres.

Moneypoint is scheduled to close down in 2025 but at its peak back in the 1980s and 1990s it generated 25pc of Ireland’s power requirements.

Possible EU trade sanctions could scupper those Russian coal imports. Currently, Ireland imports coal mainly from Colombia, Poland and Britain.

In their criticism of the ESB, Christian Aid and a group called Global Legal Action Network acknowledged that the state electricity company has not bought coal from Cerrejón since 2018, but they sought assurances that the ESB will not do so in the future.

Their complaint was sent to National Contact Points (NCPs) in Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and the UK, because of the various investors in the mine.

The Irish NCP has yet to deliver its initial assessment, but earlier this month an initial assessment from the UK NCP said the complaint, relating to Cerrejón shareholder Anglo American, merited further consideration.

Global mining giant Glencore has said it will acquire the shareholding in the Cerrejón mine held by Anglo American BHP.

Inevitably, serious Russian sanctions will hit gas prices, electricity prices, and probably create new demands for more coal in other markets.

Kingspan sees the year get off to a shaky start

It has been a pretty tough start to 2022 for Kingspan. Shares in the Cavan-based maker of insulation products have fallen by 24pc since the end of 2021. That translates into a fall in market value of around €4.5bn.

The company garnered a lot of negative publicity last year around the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry. This was despite its insistence it was not involved in the exterior cladding, and that only a small amount of its K15 product was supplied and substituted without its knowledge.

Last month UK housing minister Michael Gove intervened with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Ulster Rugby over sponsorship deals with Kingspan.

Regardless of the facts or the outcome of the inquiry, it must be a little unnerving for Kingspan to be so offside with a British government minister – even if it is Michael Gove.

Totally separately, last week Slovenian media reported that a multimillion deal that would have seen Kingspan buy Slovenian firm Trimo will not proceed. They suggested Trimo was frustrated by the process, due to difficulties getting approval from the European Commission.

Kingspan declined to comment. But this deal was announced back in early 2020. It was referred to the EC in October 2020 and notified in March 2021. The EC decided to opt for an in-depth competition investigation on the grounds that both firms compete against each other in several European countries for what are called ‘mineral-fibre sandwich panels’.

The EC said at the time that both companies hold high combined market shares while facing limited competition. A probe involving so many markets could end up being complicated, and it clearly has dragged on.

If Slovenian media reports are correct, it must be incredibly frustrating for Kingspan to have their takeover target walk away before actually seeing the outcome of the competition clearance probe.

It would also set an unfortunate precedent for Kingspan, as it effectively rules them out from buying this business in the future, because the same lengthy drawn-out probe would happen again.

If the EC had got the finger out, completed the probe, and decided it could undermine competition, both sides could have proposed remedies in the future. This way, there is no ruling and no deal. Totally unsatisfactory for everybody.

An Post may eye move on mortgage firm

The owners of ICS Mortgages, Dilosk, is reported to be looking for outside investment, according to the Irish Independent. Non-bank mortgage providers have been doing very well in what is now a buoyant market.

If the co-founders are looking at selling down or even selling out of their stake, then who would buy in?

There could be lots of buyers – but one bet would be An Post.

It is looking at the mortgage market and doesn’t want to turn itself into a full bank. After all, its advertising catch-line is ‘You deserve more than a bank’.