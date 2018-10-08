The Floating Voter Budget 2019 preview: Will your tax cuts just disappear through other stealth measures?

In a special budget 2019 series with Ernst & Young, the Floating Voter podcast is looking ahead to what we can expect in this year's budget, what the fall-out will be and discuss some of the longer-term political and economic factors at play.

For an economy that is growing, where should we be spending our money in anticipation of future threats such as recession or Brexit? And what about the potential changes to income tax rates? Will there be more in your pocket to spend or will it disappear through other increases?

INM's Group Political Editor, Kevin Doyle is joined by Philip Ryan, Deputy Political Editor, along with Annette Hughes, Economist & Director, EY DKM Economic Advisory and Kevin McLoughlin, Partner & Head of Tax, EY Ireland, to look ahead to Budget 2019.

“It’s about managing expectations with what’s ahead on the horizon,” says Annette Hughes. “The Minister needs to take a cautious approach. The economy will slow down eventually and when it does, if we don’t have the resources at the time, then everyone will take a hit. What kind of economy do we want to have going forwards?”

“Don’t lose sight of the fact that our debt is €200bn plus the cost of servicing it every year,” cautions Kevin McLoughlin. “You have to expect there will be economic swings and how do we protect ourselves? It’s prudent economics smoothing those peaks and troughs.”

