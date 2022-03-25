independent

| 6.4°C Dublin

Independent.ie

The Big Tech Show: A beginner's guide to putting in solar panels at home in Ireland

Expand

Close

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Fuel and electricity prices are going through the roof. There is one thing you can do, and help the planet while you’re at it — put in solar panels.

But how easy or hard is that to do? How expensive is it? And how much of a dent might it really make in a country known for cloudy, rainy days and dark winters?

Joining Adrian on this week’s episode is someone’s who done it – Castlebridge founder (and Wexford householder) Daragh O’Brien. A longstanding expert in domestic solar installation, Tim Cooper, also gives Adrian an A-Z of practical questions that someone considering solar might have.

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of business.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy