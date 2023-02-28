| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive The bank said it would have been easier to fund a milking parlour – now Dermot O’Shea is building a $1bn business

Sale of a majority stake in Taoglas is understood to value co-founders’ stakes in high-tech Enniscorthy venture at around $160m 

Taoglas co-founder Dermot O'Shea Expand
Taoglas co-founder and CEO Dermot O'Shea. Photo: Ger Carty Expand
Dermot O'Shea and Ronan Quinlan Expand

Close

Taoglas co-founder Dermot O'Shea

Taoglas co-founder Dermot O'Shea

Taoglas co-founder and CEO Dermot O'Shea. Photo: Ger Carty

Taoglas co-founder and CEO Dermot O'Shea. Photo: Ger Carty

Dermot O'Shea and Ronan Quinlan

Dermot O'Shea and Ronan Quinlan

/

Taoglas co-founder Dermot O'Shea

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Dermot O’Shea says his boyhood dream was to play for Liverpool FC but its his high-tech manufacturing business, Taoglas, that has now catapulted him into the big league.

From Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, the entrepreneur and his business partner, Ronan Quinlan, have just scored one of the biggest win’s in Irish business history with the sale of a majority stake in their company to US private equity group Graham Partners.

Most Watched

Privacy