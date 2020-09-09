Tesco to trial drone deliveries for groceries in Ireland

Tesco will partner with Irish drone company Manno Aero to trial grocery home deliveries with drones.

Irish entrepreneur Bobby Healy's drone Manna Aero business has already been trailing fast food deliveries using its flying drones. Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said the grocery deliveries pilot would take place in Ireland.

“They (Manna) have already proven the capability, the question is how do we take that capability and apply it to Tesco and that’s the detail that’s been worked on now before we get to the trial,” Tesco's Lewis said during a webcast Tesco hosted on “disruptive innovation”.

Bobby Healy posted news about the tie-up on social media.

Tesco group’s innovation director Claire Lorains said the trial would focus on the delivery of just a few grocery items, such as forgotten recipe items, with deliveries made within 30 minutes to an hour of an order being made.

