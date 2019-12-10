Britain's biggest supermarket chain, Tesco, is considering the sale of its operations in Thailand and Malaysia as it refocuses on the domestic business, amid mounting challenges in the UK.

Tesco may ring up £7.2bn as it eyes sale of Asian divisions

The firm, which operates more than 150 stores across Ireland, is carrying out a strategic review of the businesses after receiving what it called inbound interest.

A sale could value the operations at £6.5bn (€7.7bn) to £7.2bn, Sanford C Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said. The Thai operation is a "great-quality business" and is undervalued as part of a larger group, Mr Monteyne said.

"That in itself provides ample justification to consider a disposal, especially if there is unsolicited interest," he said.

